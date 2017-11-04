By NDINAWE SIMPELWE -
THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has completed the first phase of distributing football equipment to lower division sides around Zambia.
The last consignment of training balls to Copperbeltbased divisions two and three teams was made at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday.
The first phase included distribution of a set of jerseys and fivetraining balls to all the division two and three clubs as wellfinancial assistance of K5,000 each.
FAZ technical administrative officer Kasonde Chileshe said theexercise was a success and what was remaining was to fulfil the K5,000to all the teams as per promise.
He said the only delay with the giving out the K5, 000 was that most of the clubs do not have bank accounts.
Chileshe said FAZ would also look into allowing clubs to requesttheir preferred colour of the kit they would receive.