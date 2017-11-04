By JANE MWANSA -
With refugees from the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo continuing to arrive in Luapula Province, 60 police officers are expected to be deployed to Chiengi District to beef up security along the border.
Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said the officers would be stationed at Chiengi border post to ensure that Congolese refugees who were entering Zambia were protected while those who were fighting did not enter Zambia.
Mr Namachila said there were three villages along the border post and that 20 officers would be stationed in each village to carry out patrols.
He said it was important to ensure that Zambians and the Congolese nationals were safe.
Mr Namachila, who was speaking in interview, said the situation in the province was calm on the Zambian side.
He said three Congolese nationals were found dead on their side of the border on different dates side as they attempted to enter Zambia while two others were hospitalised after they sustained suspected bow and arrow injuries.
Earlier, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said heightened security measures were in place to ensure that the fight in neighbouring Congo did not spill over into Zambia.