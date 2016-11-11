By CHILA NAMAIKO -

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has warned against illegal land allocation, saying that there will be no ‘sacred cows’ when enforcing the law on those found wanting soon after he receives a full report from the investigative wings.

The President has since directed Lands Minister Jean Kapata to take stock of all erring districts involved in the unlawful land allocation.

Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe said the President was concerned with rampant cases of illegally allocated land in some parts of the country.

“The President is concerned with reports of illegal land allocation in Ndola and other parts of the country and has strongly warned that anybody found wanting will be dealt with by the law,” Mr Sikazwe said.

Mr Sikazwe said President Lungu had tasked a team of investigative wings to probe cases of illegal land allocations in Ndola on the Copperbelt.

He said at a media briefing at Parliament buildings on Wednesday evening that soon after the President receives a complete report, he would deal with erring council officials involved in the illegal land saga.

“The Head of State is not happy with rampant cases of illegal allocation of land. Anybody found wanting will be arrested,” Mr Sikazwe said.

He said the country was governed by laws, hence it was uncalled-for that some councils could overlook correct procedures to engage in illegal land deals.

The minister said President Lungu would not protect any individual involved in the illegal allocation of land regardless of party affiliation.

“The President won’t allow a situation where people get land illegally, they start building along streams or on existing infrastructure like sewers while others are encroaching on Government land,” Mr Sikazwe said.

Some people have built structures behind Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and along the banks of the Kafubu River in Ndola contrary to the provisions of the law.

Mr Sikazwe said the Government gave powers to the Ministry of Lands and the councils to be the President’s agents to allocate land in accordance with the law.

He said what was currently prevailing had disappointed the President as some people were also hiding in the name of the ruling party to amass land illegally.

Mr Sikazwe disclosed that the demolitions had already been sanctioned in areas, where it had been established that procedure was not followed before building the houses.