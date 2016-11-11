By JAMES KUNDA -
INVESTRUST Bank Plc has appointed Kaongo Musonda as receiver of the defunct Post Newspapers Limited in Lusaka.
Mr Musonda will exercise powers over all the charged assets of The Post (in liquidation), which was owned by Fred M’membe but liquidated this year after more than 20 years of existence.
This is according to a notice of appointment of Receiver issued on Wednesday by the Receiver’s advocates, Messrs Ventus Legal Practitioners in Lusaka.
“Take notice that Investrust Bank Plc has in relation to the business and property of Post Newspapers Limited (in liquidation) appointed Kaongo Musonda as Receiver.
“The Receiver will exercise powers over all the charged assets of The Post Newspapers Limited (in liquidation), including all other specific charges as contained in clauses one and four to eight of the deed of appointment on November 3, 2016 under powers contained in the following instrument: Debenture registered by Investrust Bank Plc on September 29, 2014 and pursuant to clauses 6 and 7 of the said
Debenture,” read the notice.
The Lusaka High Court last week placed The Post under liquidation, with Lusaka High Court Judge Sunday Nkonde appointing lawyer Lewis Mosho to act as provisional liquidator in respect of all the assets and properties of the company.
This followed the winding up petition filed in the High Court by five former Post Newspapers (in liquidation) employees – Andrew Chiwenda, Roy Habaalu, Bonaventure Bwalya, Mwendalubi Mweene and Abel Mboozi.
The Post owes the Zambia Revenue Authority more than K70 million in tax liabilities.