By GWEN CHIPASULA -

ZAMBIA’S top seeds Nkumbu Chonya and Edgar Kazembe have called on the Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) to consider bettering the prize money for the various competitions.

The leading players said in separate interviews yesterday that the prize money was one issue that needed to be looked in to for the sport to continue improving in the country.

The duo comments comes in wake of this weekend’s Top Eight Tennis tournament which will, however, see Kazembe miss out due to some personal commitments.

TORKIM Investments has pumped in K25,000 into the second edition of the Top Eight Tournament that will be held at Ndola Tennis Club with the winner expected to pocket K2,500. The 2015 edition of the tournament had a budget of K10,000.

Company chief executive Joakim Mumba said in an interview in Kitwe that sum has risen after adding the women’s category to the second edition of the tournament.

“The sponsorship has risen to K25, 000 and the reason why we have increased the budget is we didn’t have ladies in the tournament last year,” Mumba said.

Meanwhile, Chonya, who is the defending champion, said he is ready to defend his championship and believes that he is in the right form.

“I am ready to defend it. Of course the prize money is not that good and this is an issue that really needs to be looked in to but then again we do understand that it all comes to the sponsorship so I guess

we cannot complain much,” Chonya said.

He said he will still get some stiff competition from third and fourth seeds Kombe Mabo and Henry Banda despite Kazembe not taking part, but was quick to say that he will carry the trophy for the second time.