By HELEN ZULU -

THE Swedish government has provided €20 million to the Power Africa Programme to compliment Government’s effort in laying power transmission lines from the main grid to districts in North-Western Province.

Swedish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Cooperation and Climate, Isabella Lovin said the Swedish government had provided the €20 million to the Power Africa Program to compliment Government’s effort.

Ms Lovin said the Power Africa: Beyond the Grid Fund for Zambia was aimed at transferring knowledge and technology.

She said the programme would also focus on replacing the more expensive and environmentally hazardous fossil and diesel power supply systems on which the province had depended ever since the introduction of electricity.

This is contained in a statement released in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance.

“It is a great pleasure to closely work with Zambia in fostering business and development cooperation.

“Our priorities are clear, we will refocus our development cooperation and place more emphasis on programmes in which we see added value such as providing quality off-grid power solutions, promoting gender equality, tackling climate change, and strengthening good governance,” Ms Lovin said.

She encouraged Government to continue with programmes which promote the protection of women; helping them in appreciating planned parent-hood programmes and placing those who deserve, in key decision-making positions.

“Economic development without empowering women is unsustainable, I therefore encourage Zambia to continue with programmes which promote the protection of women; helping them in appreciating planned parent-hood programmes and placing those who deserve, in key decision-making positions,” she said.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati said assured the Swedish Government that Zambia would this year be taking bills to parliament to amend the Procurement Act and the Public Finance Act to include other provisions.

Mr Mutati said the provisions would facilitate for more effective punitive measures related to poor governance, impropriety, and unauthorised and application and usage of public funds and other resources.

He also appealed to the Swedish government to assist in financing the Zambia-Tanzania power interconnector to effectively harness power and energy resources from Cape to Cairo.