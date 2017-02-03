By JULIUS PHIRI
ROBBERS in Nyimba District in the Eastern Province on Thursday axed a woman in her sleep around 02:00 hours.
Ms Violet Daka, 35, of Kanduza Village in Chief Ndake’s chiefdom was axed twice on her right shoulder and on her forehead while she was fast asleep.
Eastern Province Police chief Alex Chilufya confirmed yesterday that the assailants, who were not known yet, gained entry by forcing open the door to the woman’s house.
Mr Chilufya said the victim was admitted to Nyimba Hospital.
He also said Nyimba recorded an unlawful wounding case on Tuesday around 20:30 hours.
Mr Chilufya said Moffat Mumba, 50, of Masangano Village in Chief Ndake’s chiefdom in Nyimba, was axed on the head by unknown people.
He was left with an axe stuck on the right side of the head.
Mr Chilufya said the victim was in a coma and had been referred to Chipata General Hospital.
He said Police had instituted investigations into the two matters.