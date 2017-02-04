By ADRIAN MWANZA -
FOUR Zambia under-20 players have suffered knocks in their continued training camp in Spain, forcing the cancellation of some friendly matches to allow for their recovery.
The four players on the sidelines are towering striker Enock Mwepu, Shemmy Mayembe, Edward Chilufya and Prosper Chiluya.
FAZ committee members and Delegation Leader Lee Kawanu said the quartet had picked up minor injuries over the time and that the technical bench did not want to take chances with their health and decided to call off the game against Las Palmas.
“The four are just currently doing light training and we are hoping that they recover fully ahead of the Real Madrid clash,” he said.
He said the players were being assessed by the medical team and were expected to get back to full fitness for the last encounter against Madrid.
Kawanu said the rest of the players were in high spirits and relishing the clash against Real Madrid to wrap up the Spain tour.
“The players are ready and they are not even intimidated by the Spanish giants who they will give a good run for their money tomorrow. We are remaining positive about everything,” he said.