“FOREIGN Policy is both historical and dynamic. It is important to draw from the past so that with the benefit of hindsight, we can learn and share best practices in the effective implementation of our country’s Foreign Policy”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba said this during the working breakfast with former Ministers of Foreign Affairs which was held at Hotel InterContinental this week which also attracted Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda who once served in the ministry.

The occasion, being the first of its kind must have been and will remain recorded in the annals of history as one that demonstrates unity of purpose amongst the national leaders. Also that regardless of the political differences and political ideologies, national interest comes first.

Mr Kalaba said the Ministry is proud of the service that each one of the distinguished leaders have rendered to the country over the years by contributing immensely to Zambia’s high standing in the international community.

“Because of our renowned historic expertise in the area of diplomacy, as well as our reputation as a fountain of knowledge in international relations, Zambia very easily earned herself the global reputation of a beacon of peace and a model of democracy, not only in Africa but in the world at large,” he said.

He further stated that his ministry decided to take the initiative to host the first, of what he hopes will be a series of brainstorming sessions where the Ministry would be able to tap into all the vast knowledge and experience acquired over the years by the former ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Kalabla believes that the objective of the wisdom and involvement in international relations can go a long way in enhancing Zambia’s interaction with the international community in order to maximise benefits in the pursuit of our national interest.

He further noted that in this era of ever evolving diplomacy, Government believes that in order to effectively execute the mandate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is need to regularly consult and exchange ideas with key stakeholders, such as the former minister on how best to implement Zambia’s Foreign Policy.

Mr Kalaba is on an ambitious programme to reposition Zambia as an effective and influential player on the international arena.

“This will be done through the implementation of a number of strategic policies such as the 2014 Revised Foreign Policy, the five-year Strategic Plan and most importantly, the soon-to-be-enacted, and significant Plan and most importantly, the soon-to-be-enacted and significant, Foreign Service Act. The Ministry is also in the process of finalising the Diaspora Policy,” he said.

He noted that the contributions of the former ministers will assist in elevating even higher Zambia’s standing regionally, continentally and globally.

One would wonder as who exactly made these lofty contributions in shaping Zambia’s rich foreign policy which to-date stands out as a shining honour? The list gathered is as follows, from 1964 to 1967 Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe held the position which he later handed over to Reuben Chitandika Kamanga whose tenure ran from 1967 to 1968 and later succeeded by Moto Nkama whose tenure lasted from 1968 to 1969.

Mr Nkama was then succeeded by Mr Elijah Mudenda who saved only in 1969 and the portfolio was taken up by first President Kenneth David Kaunda from 1969 to 1970 when he handed over again to Mr Mudenda in 1970 and went up to 1973 when the button was handed over to Vernon Johnson Mwaanga from 1973 to 1975.

In 1975 Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda took over from Mr Mwaanga and in 1976 Mr Siteke Mwale took over until 1978 when he handed over to Mr Wilson M Chakulya who served from 1979 to 1981, then Professor Lameck Goma was appointed in 1981 only to hand over to Luke Mwananshiku in 1986 who was later succeeded by General Benjamin Mibenge in 1990 and in 1991 the position went back to Vernon Johnson Mwaanga until 1994 when Dr Remmy Mushota took over from 1994 to 1995.

From 1995 to 1996, General Christon Tembo served until 1996 to 1997 when Mr Lawrence Shimba took over and served from 1997 to 2002 when the button was handed over to Mr Keli Walubita who within the same year handed over to Dr Katele Kalumba who ran the race from 2002 to 2005 and later Dr Kalombo Mwansa took over from 2005 to 2006 and later General Ronnie Shikapwasha from 2006 to 2007.

Mr Mundia Sikatana took over the mantle from 2007 to 2011 and handed over to Mr Kabinga Pande who served from 2011 to 2012 and later handed over to Dr Chishimba Kambwili who saved from 2012 to 2013 and later handed over to Mr Given Lubinda in 2013 and was succeeded by Dr Effron Lungu from 2013 to 2014 and later succeeded by Mr Wylbur Simuusa and later handed over to Mr Harry Kalaba who is the current office holder respectively.

“We therefore look forward to you walking this journey with us, bearing in mind that together, we can contribute towards building a better Zambia in order for the country to continue to stand tall as a towering example of peace, democracy and sustainable development,” he said.