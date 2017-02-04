Before I go into this week’s article, I would like to advise my dear readers that last week’s article about Nzila, the Copperbelt based lady who decided to go public about her HIV status was not an advertisement for a hand in marriage for her.

I say this because my mobile phone almost jammed all week due to calls from men living with HIV who wanted Nzila’s contact number. In the article, Nzila said if she was to get married again, she would prefer a partner who was also living with HIV.

She did not say she was looking for someone to marry her immediately. I’m sure the men out there do understand.

Distinguished readers, I have in this column on many occasions written about different local herbal medicines that also assist in the treatment of chronic illnesses and other diseases.

Some of the herbal medicines that I have written on are the Sondashi Formula (SF 2000), the Mailacin and the LOSO and many others.

These drugs are not from witchdoctors but from people that are just trying to help to find a cure or treatment for ailments such as HIV, TB, prostate glands, diabetes, hypertension, etc.

Last week, I received a call from a man who lives in Luanshya, a Mr Edward Nkonge, 69, a retiree from Zesco. Mr Nkonge, after talking to me on the phone, travelled to Lusaka for a family bereavement and took advantage of his trip to meet me.

He told me that in the late 2012, he started experiencing a lot of pain and discomfort on his private parts. He went for various tests including for sexually transmitted diseases which all came out negative.

“I didn’t know what had hit me because I would go for STD tests and there was nothing until somebody one day suggested that I go for prostate cancer scanning and indeed when I did that, it was established that my prostate had a mark,” he says.

Mr Nkonge revealed some results from Thomson Hospital dated July 1, 2013, which indicated that the prostate gland was enlarged and he was put on some medication.

A second ultrasound procedure was carried out in 2014 and results dated February 5, 2014 from the same hospital indicated that the prostate was still enlarged.

He was then lined up for an operation at Ndola Central Hospital over his condition in which the whole organ could have been ‘killed off’ to stop the spread of the cancerous cells to other parts of the body.

“In 2016, by the Grace of God, I heard about Mr Howard Maila from a colleague who saw him talk about his Mailacin herbal medicine on a television programme, that the drug could treat HIV, prostate cancer, arthritis, etc.

When you have prostate cancer, you feel discomfort, aches, backache and generally the whole body experiences a disorderly situation which no one would want to bear.

That is how I decided to go and try the Mailacin. That is how I travelled from Luanshya to Ndola on a bicycle to go and meet Mr Maila at Kabwata School where he teaches,” he says.

He said at the time he met Mr Maila, his whole body felt like he was on fire because of the backache and the general discomfort but a few days after taking the medication, he started to feel some change in his body as the pain was reducing.

“Initially I couldn’t believe myself so I decided to go back to the hospital after a month or so of taking the Mailacin.,” Mr Nkonge says.

On December 15, 2016, an ultrasound report from the same Thomson Hospital Radiology Department indicated that the prostate gland was normal in size.

The doctor who was treating him just advised that whatever drug or drugs he was taking he should not stop though he did not tell the doctor what medication he was on.

Then last month on January 3, 2017, Mr Nkonge heard that there was a mobile clinic in Luanshya.

He went there so he could be retested. He carried his file with all the results from the time he did his first tests to the ones which now indicated that he no longer had any prostate cancer.

A doctor looked at his documents and told him that it was not possible to be cured without being operated on and did another scan whose results were again negative.

Mr Nkonge appealed to President Edgar Lungu and the Health Minister to take keen interest in the herbal drug Mailacin and other locally produced medicines that are able to assist people who were flying around the globe seeking treatment and yet treatment can be found within Zambia.

Others were dying because they lacked information of where to find appropriate medication.

He says the Government should investigate the drug thoroughly through research so that more people could benefit.

For comments write to knoxngoma@gmail.com or call/text +260955883143