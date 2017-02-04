RADIO has a major impact on listeners than newspapers have on readers. The spoken word has immediate impact on the listener.

I say this concerning one offensive broadcast Amano nimbuto, basombolafye (Wisdom is like seed, one needs to harvest it), a programme aired on Sun FM.

This is a mature programme which addresses marital issues and is ably handled by a panel of mature men and women calling themselves ifimbusa – marriage counsellors – late at 21:00 hours.

This column observed how explicit the presenters came out when they discussed ‘love-making’ in marriage, leading to some listeners being disturbed by the explicit detailing of the act of love-making and sex positions.

A few more listeners wrote in expressing their displeasure at the way the programme was handled.

Understandably, the programme crossed the normal marriage counselling into the unfathomed waters of obscenity.

One indignant listener wrote “Dear Jack, Amano nimbuto programme on Sun FM has lost direction.

Surely, how can the panel go on with pure insults on radio like that?

It was disgusting to hear them undressing the secrecy of marriage on air.

Every married person knows certain topics that are taught in secret to the targeted group of people who receive such lessons at the right time.

Please advise them through your column to tone down and stop embarrassing the institution of marriage openly like that.”

Disappointed,

Luanshya.

Another one wrote:

“Dear Jack, may I have space in your column to register my

disappointment by the way ifimbusa – marriage counsellors – handled last week’s Amano nimbuto programme on Sun FM.

The programme was full of insults as opposed to their usual valuable teachings they have been presenting in previous topics.

I want to believe that those people, being elders, have grown up children who obviously like to hear them speak on radio. How did their children feel hearing their parents use obscene language on radio?”

C. Chilufya,

Ndola

***

Coming back to my earlier write-up on some radio stations advertising on other stations, I have responses:

“Hi Jack,

I agree with you some private radio stations lack self-belief, hence the reason why they have failed to come up with their own programming but end up imitating others.”

Best regards,

Chilengwa Ngulube,

Chief executive officer

Roots FM Radio station where tradition and culture is a reality.

101.3 FM Lusaka

I commend Radio Phoenix which has been running a translation game on ‘Breakfast with Luchi and Roxy’ where they play English songs to which listeners sing back in local languages.

Last Tuesday’s presentation was even exciting when they allowed only children to participate in the translation of Chris Brown’s Will you, will you, will you girl song.

The response was exciting hearing children try out in vernacular. Not only was their participation interesting but a good initiative from the presenters.

If we talk about innovations by radio stations and not imitating others, Luchi and Roxy have come up with something new other radio stations have not done before.

Clash of serenades

At the same time Karen Nakawala was playing her selection of cool mellow songs on Radio Phoenix Sunday Mellow Madness last Sunday morning, Jack ‘The Hot Stepper’ Mwale was doing the same on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Radio 4.

Both presentations were just as captivating, leaving some listeners to shuttle their dials between two different radio channels.

Karen knows how to arrest listeners with her mellow semimetals on a cloudy and wet Sunday like last week when rain compounded the gloomy atmosphere.

Jack on the other hand can fascinate listeners with his calm voice. One radio presenter described him as one who drops songs like bombs.

SUN FM

Rock Session, an all-rock music presentation on Sun FM Radio in Ndola has over the time earned considerable listenership.

Costa presents this reminiscent musical every Monday evening in the company of a female co-presenter. The programme is punctuated by some related information.

Interesting as the programme is, maybe the female co-presenter ought to reduce on her constant laughing each time she says something.

RADIO 4

During the main news reading on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Radio 4 on January 18, the 07:00 hour’s signature was played instead of a byte of President Edgar Lungu addressing diplomats who presented credentials to him.

ICENGELO

On Local is lakker last Monday evening, Mwewa Chifukushi featured gospel artiste Marvelous Chanda who explained his journey into gospel music.

Marvellous of the Natondwe and Tupusanyeni fame who was accompanied by his wife took listeners through his calling to the ministry of singing.

Interesting about this presentation is that listeners and fans were given an opportunity to know their favourite artistes on a personal level.

***

Hello Jack,

“It is interesting that a radio station could advertise on another station, on I wave we say ‘I wave the radio station that other radio stations like listening to, Try FM 90.1 Iwave Radio”

