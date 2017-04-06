By CHILA NAMAIKO -

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has donated a 62-seater Higer Bus to promoted MTN-FAZ Super league side, Real Nakonde.

The President has since called for more efforts among clubs to help tap talent from various sport disciplines across the country.

Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe handed over the bus at State House yesterday, which was bought at a cost of K2 million, much to the delight of the club.

Sikazwe said the donation of the bus was a clear fulfilment of President Lungu’s promise to the club recently when he visited Nakonde that he was going to aid the team with transport.

“The procurement of this bus is an appreciation from the President over the excellent performance of this football club and has fulfilled his promise of buying a bus,” he said.

Sikazwe said President Lungu was impressed with the performance of the team and challenged other football clubs to work hard to lift the profile of the country’s sport.

He said President Lungu wants to see more clubs enhancing the talent identification scheme of tapping talents from the remotest parts of the country.

Patriotic Front Nakonde member of Parliament Yizukanji Siwanzi hailed the President for his generosity by fulfilling his promise of empowering the club.

Siwanzi appealed to the corporate world to help with sponsorship of the club which currently has no support from any organisation.

Technical team director Ernest Kabaghe said the donation was a huge motivation as it would enable the team to cover long distances for games.