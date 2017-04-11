By SANDRA MWILA -

MIDFIELDER Fwayo Tembo has pledged total commitment to the Chipolopolo as he vows to cement his place and win trophies with the national team.

Fwayo, who has been summoned for the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) training camp ahead of the qualifiers in July, promised to put in his best and ensure that he wins some trophy with the national team having missed out on winning the Africa Cup.

The Power Dynamos midfielder said in an interview after a morning training session at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka that he has been in and out of the national team but that it was now time for him work hard and cement a place.

“Now I am back, will try my best and compete in the CHAN, Africa Cup and World Cup qualifiers. I have now settled because last year, I was in and out because I had not settled with a club,” Fwayo said.

Zambia plays Swaziland in the second round of qualifiers with the winner advancing to play either South Africa or Botswana for a place at the finals set for January, 2018.

Fwayo said his being out of action for almost a year in 2015 had attributed to his inconsistency at national team level.

“I have never participated at the AFCON and this time around will put in my best for the team to qualify. I would also want to win something with the national team,” Tembo said.

Fwayo expressed happiness with the preparations for the CHAN qualifier against Swaziland in July.

He acknowledged that the striking force has been bad but was hopeful that the technical bench would work on it ahead of the various upcoming fixtures, with Zambia also involved in the Cameroon 2019 AFCON and Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda called for a three day training camp to assess local players ahead of various competitions this year and the team breaks camp today after a friendly game with Celtic City.