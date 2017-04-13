By HOPE BWALYA -

THE governments of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have requested Zambia for 120,000 tonnes of maize.

Representatives of the two countries made the request during a meeting with Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya yesterday.

Congolese Ambassador to Zambia Mayele Ghyor said his country was requesting for maize allocation of 100,000 tonnes for Lualaba Province as the initial allocation that the country got was being used in the Katanga Province of which distribution had already commenced.

Angolan Ambassador to Zambia Balbina Dias da Silva said her country was requesting for an allocation of 20,000 tonnes, of which she hoped the request could be attended to at the quickest time possible.

Ms Siliya said the Government would consider their requests as Zambia was alive to the fact that most countries did not experience a bumper harvest and hence the need to exhibit good neighbourliness by sharing its harvest.

“We have expressed sentiments that our President Edgar Lungu is willing to consider a Government to Government deal, even though we have a ban on the export of maize and mealie meal. When your neighbour’s house is burning it means even your house is more likely to burn,” she said.

Ms Siliya said the demand which was not just for the region, but also outside the region showed a great opportunity for both Government and private sector to take advantage of economically.

She said it was important for the country to realise that as it planned for farming, it should also plan for farming to export, as the demands have made a clear indication of a viable foreign market.

Ms Siliya said Zambia still remained reluctant to exporting maize as it did not want to create employment in other countries, while forgetting its own people but would rather export mealie meal.

She said her allegiance was to the people of Zambia to ensure availability of the commodity at an affordable price.