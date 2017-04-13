By MAIMBOLWA MULIKELELA -

MIZINGA Melu has officially taken over as new Barclays Bank Zambia managing director from Saviour Chibiya who has assumed the position of regional managing director in South Africa.

Ms Melu has since taken over as the managing director for Barclays Bank Zambia effective April 1, this year.

She was previously regional management chief executive, responsible for coordinating integrated planning across the Barclays businesses outside South Africa and also in developing stakeholder relationships with Governments, regulators and boards in the markets.

Mr Chibiya who served as managing director for over six years will take up a new role based at the Barclays Africa Group Limited head office in Johannesburg.

He will be responsible for among other functions, the Corporate and Investment Banking

business for markets in Africa outside South Africa.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati commended Barclays Bank Zambia Plc under Mr Chibiya for the commitment and dedication

to the bank’s core business strategy of adding growth to the key sectors of the economy.

Mr Mutati also commended Ms Melu on her past achievements and that she was seasoned and well positioned to take over from Mr Chibiya.

“I am informed that Barclays arranged financing of close to US$6bn in recent years to support its clients in the key sectors of the economy.

This complements Government’s efforts through the Economic Recovery Programme – “Zambia Plus” aimed at ensuring sustained and inclusive growth,” he said.

Mr Mutati further called on Ms Melu to ensure that the bank continues to contribute to the economic growth through the provision of affordable banking services.

And Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya urged Barclays to continue rendering support to the Zambian financial sector with affordable banking and financial services.