By SANDRA MWILA -

Eagles 2 Zanaco 1

DEFENDING Champions Zanaco yesterday suffered another setback to their title defence after losing 2-1 to Green Eagles at Independence Stadium in Choma in the MTN-FAZ Super League Week Two fixture.

Eagles who beat City of Lusaka last week on the opening day move to the top of the log with a perfect six points.

Numba Mumamba’s Zanaco remained with one point in two games after being held by Red Arrows in Week One at Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles took the initiative grabbing the lead in the37th minute through striker Mwila Phiri as Zanaco struggled for rhythm.

Topman Spencer Sautu doubled the advantage at the stroke of half time through with a gloriously free kick putting a dagger into Zanaco fight back.

Zanaco managed to pull back one in the 73 minute through Kennedy Musonda but it was too little too late for the bankers as they run out of time.

Nkwazi 1 Dynamos 1

Glamour side, Lusaka Dynamos rallied from behind to hold hosts Nkwazi to a draw at Edwin Imboela Stadium in a city derby.

Nkwazi after missing several chances found the back of the net through substitute Mwila Kabwe in the 73 minute after Dynamos defenders failed to clear the line.

Kabwe who came in the second half on the hour mark to replace Justin Shonga gave the Police outfit the needed zip in attack.

With Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo watching from the stands, Nkwazi celebration was short lived when the visitors equalized two minutes later.

Dynamos Mwansa Nsofwa blasted the ball from the edge of the box for the equaliser after a telling cross from forward Mutshimba Mugulu.

Blades 1 Buffaloes 0

Promotion side Konkola Blades made a dream return to the Super League when they sliced early pacesetters Green Buffaloes at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe reports RONALD CHAWE.

A Frank Chinyama 71st solo strike was enough for the returning Blades to collect all the three points after their Week One fixture was put off due to Zesco CAF Confederations Cup commitments.

Buffaloes who were 3-0 victors on the opening day against Mufulira Wanderers could not find the net as Blades held on for the victory. Blades has three points same as Buffaloes.

Arrows 1 Lumwana 1

Red Arrows savaged a point late against dominant Lumwana Radiants at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka reports ADRIAN MWANZA.

Lumwana started brightly and were rewarded in the eighth minute when Hosea Silwimba beat Arrows keeper Danny Munyao with a powerful header.

The visitors kept possession well without creating scoring opportunities in the first half.

Arrows came close to scoring when Stanely Nshimbi hit the woodwork and Lumwana defence cleared the danger.

Lumwana looked to defend their one goal lead in the second and budding star Musonda Siame proved to be a menace for the Airmen.

Arrows restored parity in the 74th minute with the enterprising Nshimbi connected with Lubinda Mundia cross to beat Radiants keeper Charles Mweemba for a share of the spoils.