ZEDDY Saileti has described Friday’s defeat at the hand of Nchanga Rangers as very disappointing.

Nkana lost 1-0 away at Rangers to stay winless after two league games played and left Saileti still without a top flight win following his appointment this year.

Saileti said in a post-match interview at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola that they also missed the services of suspended striker Walter Bwalya.,

“It is a very disappointing result because we wanted to start picking up points in the second game,” Saleti said.

Kasonde Bwalya stunned Nkana with a 59th minute goal to end Rangers’ three match losing run against the Kitwe giants dating back to 2015.

But Nkana did find the back of the net through Simon Bwalya but his 28th minute goal was disallowed for offside that compounded a forgettable day as they adjust to Walter Bwalya’s three match ban that started with Friday’s loss.

“Of course we missed him (Walter Bwalya) because we didn’t have someone to hold the ball. We tried to use our speed but we couldn’t keep the ball. It was difficult for us, we missed him,” Saileti said.

Meanwhile, Rangers coach Bruce Mwape described the win as a big boost after losing 3-0 away at Napsa Stars in Week one.

Mwape also praised his newly constituted team of mostly lower league and academy players for holding their own against the record 12-time champions.

“It was a crucial game considering that we were playing a more experienced team like Nkana. Beating them will encourage the boys to work extra hard in the coming games,” Mwape said.

Nkana have one point after two matches played while Rangers have 3 points.