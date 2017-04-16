By RONALD CHAWE and ADRIAN MWANZA -

Indeni 3 Roan 2

‘OILO’ Indeni Football Club edged visiting Roan United in a five goal thriller in FAZ Division One Zone Two seasonal open played at Indeni Sports Complex.

Joseph Mumbi put the visitors in the driving seat early in the game but a brace from Djunese Kanda before half time saw the host take an advantage to the interval.

After the restart Esprit Kasongo scored from a spot kick to put his team level. As the visitors were settling for a point. Journeyman Graven Chitalu had other plans and scored in the dying minutes to give the host the required points.

Kitwe United 1 FQMO 0

At Chingalika Stadium in Buchi, Kitwe, Kitwe United silenced last season’s fifth finishers First Quantum Mining Operation to join Indeni on three points.

Other teams that recorded victories are FQMO Roads, who beat troubled Ndola United by a goal and it was a same score line between Kalulushi Modern Stars against promoted Geokas Curve.

The other results came out as follows Gomes 1 Mufulira Blackpool 1, Zesco Luapula 2 Copperbelt Buffaloes 1, Kansanshi Dynamos 1 ZNS Lwamfumu 0 and Chambishi 1 Chingola Police Blue Stars 1.

In Zone One, Lusaka Tigers the team that was last season playing elate football started their division one campaign with an emphatic 3-0 over Happy hearts in a game played at Independence Stadium.

In other fixtures, Zesco Malaiti Rangers managed to get a point at home when they beat Katete Rangers at home.

National Assembly and Young Green Buffaloes ended in a 1-1 stalemate while Wonderful also drew 1-1 with Nampundwe.

Kafue Celtics defeated Petauke United 2-1 while the match between Paramilitary and Matero United ended in barren draw. Police College vs Lundazi United could not take place.

Zone four fixtures saw Young Green Eagles draw with 2-2 Mumbwa Medics while Chikuni Coops lost 0-1 to New Monze Swallows.

Luena Buffaloes managed to get a point after they beat Zesco Victoria Falls by a lone goal and Yeta lost their encounter 1-0 to Sinazongwe United.

Limulunga Royal were humbled 0-3 by Zesco Shockers and Kalomo Jetters beat Senanga Warriors 3-0.