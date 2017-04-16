By DAVID KANDUZA

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has announced that Copperbelt is likely to record another high levels of traffic accidents due to non-compliance by motorists.

RTSA national road safety coordinator Eddie Chella made the observation yesterday during a combined operation with the Zambia Police Service at the Luanshya turn-off aimed at increasing visibility and traffic enforcement on the highways on a 24-hour basis.

Mr Chella said during last years’ operation, Copperbelt recorded 800 while Lusaka had 600 and Northern Province had the least figure of 100 cases of non-compliance to traffic rules.

The operation would go beyond the four-day holiday and traffic law enforcement officers have been deployed on highways across Zambia.

Mr Chella said most motorists in the province were found having high violation rates including ignoring speed limit signs, failure to fasten seat belts and not stopping before turning right at red traffic signals.

“It is sad to see compliance to traffic rules was not observed just because traffic police are not around. Should we jump red lights and endanger ours and other lives. Should we comply with traffic rules only when somebody is watching? I feel we should ingrain in our personality rule compliance for safety and good character,” he said.

And acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications Yese Bwalya who led the strategic spot checks for speed management and screening of drivers for drink-driving appealed to motorists to drive off vehicles which were road worthy and carry necessary documents so that they were not inconvenienced.

Mr Bwalya, however, was impressed that so far motorists had adhered to traffic rules.