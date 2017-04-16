THE Zambian copper mining industry as we know it today had its genesis in the 1920s.

Following the return of Zambian politics to pluralism and liberalised economic policies, the government decided to privatise the mining industry.

The process started in 1996 and by the year 2000 all the mining assets had been privatised. The new investors embarked on serious investment to upgrade the assets and to develop Greenfield mining projects.

Fourteen years later and after more than US$12 billion investment, production levels increased year-on-year to a peak of 763 000.

It was the presence of copper in Zambia which led to the region being put under British indirect rule in 1889 after the partition of Africa.

The years following 1889 saw extensive exploration activities in the region by western companies and individuals.

Later, prospectors obtained concessions from the British South African Company (BSA) which had obtained mining rights in the area from King Lewanika of the Lozi in 1900.

As more copper deposits were found, Zambia was put under direct British rule as a protectorate under the Colonial Office in 1924.

Nationalisation of the Zambian mines began with the Matero declaration of 1969, when the government obtained a 51 per cent shareholding in the then two existing mining companies.

These were Roan Selection Trust and Anglo American Corporation, which owned all the operating mines in the country between them.

Prior to the Matero declarations, the government had issued the Mulungushi declarations, under which 51per cent of the shares in all the major industries (except mines) were put in state hands.

This led to the formation of INDECO as the holding company for these shares.

Since its discovery, copper has been responsible for major political and economical policies including the creation of the federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, removal of the first republican president Kenneth Kaunda from power and resultant ascendancy of the second republican president Frederick Chiluba to presidency.

It is now clear that the original owners of the mines have now reincarnated from the British South African Company (BSA), Roan Selection Trust and Anglo American Corporation into the Brenthurst Foundation and they want to repossess the mines that have given them huge profits.

However, to achieve this mammoth task, these capitalists first have to find stooges in political leaders to advance their imperialistic agenda.

Since the days of cajoling chiefs with ‘protection’ are over, they are using very cunning methods even creating civil strife in the country.

They succeeded in choosing Chiluba whom they propelled to presidency conditionally to privatise the mines which they cunningly repossessed.

However, when Chiluba fell out of favour, they chose another stooge, the opposition leader late Anderson Mazoka founder of the United Party for National Development (UPND) whom they wanted to anchor on Zambians for the same purpose to enable them plunder the economy.

We now understand the connection between the Brenthurst Foundation founder, Greg Mills who has been linked to funding opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema with the intention of imposing him as president of Zambia.

As the fourth estate knowledgeable about this plot, we want to alert fellow Zambians about the scheme to oust the incumbent President Edgar Lungu in favour of the (UPND) incarcerated leader Hakainde Hichilema who is being backed by the Anglo American and Brenthurst Foundation founder, Greg Mills.

We know for sure that Mr Mills has been linked to funding the (UPND) with the intention of imposing the opposition as president of Zambia.

There is abundant evidence of this callous scheming and we are calling on all peace-loving Zambians, the church, NGOs, civil organisations, embassies, friendly international community, members of the commonwealth, members of the African Union (AU), regional members of organisations like SADC to join our cause in repelling these imperialist machinations.

They say forewarned is forearmed.