By HELLEN TEMBO

MONGU residents in the early hours of yesterday fought hard to quench a fire at a local court, that was started by unknown people.

The store room of the Sulu local court in Mongu situated off Limulunga Road caught fire around 04:00 hours.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the affected storeroom was used to keep old records of court proceedings.

She said the fire was spotted by people in the neighborhood who rushed to the scene and

managed to put out the fire.

Ms Katongo said petrol was used in setting the fire and the police have started investigating on the matter.

“We would like to commend the people in the neighbourhood for being responsible citizens and for exhibiting patriotism,” she said.

Ms Katongo warned those who were engaged in such criminal acts would soon be nabbed and prosecuted.