By MUSONDA MANGILASHI and SYLVIA MWEETWA -

A CHINSALI man, fearing the wife he had axed during a domestic dispute was dying, decided to commit suicide by hanging himself.

Muchinga Commissioner of Police Godwin Phiri named the man as Danny Sinyangwe, who was in his mid 30s, of Mbwanji Village of Chief Mubanga’s chiefdom.

Mr Phiri said that Sinyangwe struck Agness Mutale, 23, with an axe and she sustained two deep cuts on the head and on the upper lip. The incident happened on Friday last week.

Mr Phiri said the wife to the deceased was receiving treatment in Chinsali District Hospital.

In another incident, police in Nakonde have arrested one man for threatening to kill a taxi driver after he asked him to pay for the service.

Mr Phiri said that Augustine Siwila threatened to shoot Isaac Siame using a shotgun on Sunday night.

He said the suspect booked Mr Siame but when he asked him to pay for the service, the suspect threatened to kill the taxi driver.

Meanwhile, a 37 year-old police officer has died after jumping from the third floor of Kitwe hospital on Sunday night.

The officer identified as Frank Chimbao was admitted at the hospital around 18:00 hours on Sunday for suspected cerebral malaria.

Copperbelt police chief Charity Katanga who confirmed the development yesterday said the officer was admitted to the hospital in Mkushi Ward and that he did not immediately die after jumping through the window but died hours later.

“I can confirm that an officer based at Kamfinsa prison, constable by rank has died after jumping from the third floor of Kitwe hospital,” he said.

Ms Katanga explained that the deceased had asked his wife who was at the bed side that he wanted to go to the bathroom but she was surprised to learn that he had jumped through the window around 22.00 hours.