By SYLVESTER MWALE and KASONDE KASONDE -

THE Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) has called on every Zambian to respect the Presidency regardless of who is in the office in order to promote peace and unity in the country.

BIGOCA overseer Bishop Peter Ndhlovu noted that the Presidency was an institution which deserved respect even when people did not agree with the one holding the office at any given time.

Bishop Ndhlovu was speaking at the weekend at the end of a three-day conference dubbed ‘three days of power’ by his church in Kabwe which culminated into ordination of four pastors.

“The past events in Mongu are not pleasing to the church; people must learn to respect the Presidency because the Presidency is an institution and if you don’t respect that office, who will you respect.

“And if you are intending to hold that office but you don’t respect it, then you will not be respected as well because the Bible says what you reap what you sow . If you sow hate, you are going to reap

hate; if you sow love, you will receive love.”

The clergyman also commended President Edgar Lungu for exercising restraint amid intense provocation from opposition leaders.

Bishop Ndhlovu said his church would remain non-partisan but would continue to support the Government of the day as well as offer guidance and criticism where and when necessary.

He also announced that the church had continued to grow from nine congregations in 2001 when it was formed to more than 300 today with branches in Malawi, Mozambique, Congo DR and Zimbabwe.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe said the Government had resolved to seek God’s guidance every time there were problems.

Mr Kabwe said the foundation of Zambia had been built on Christian values and the Government was ready to partner with the church in delivering development.

The Permanent Secretary also called on Christians especially the young people to work hard instead of just seeking “miracle money from foreign prophets and pastors who are just misleading them”.

He said there was need for families to love and care for one another in order to enhance a strong bond that would bring unity and development in the country.

“If a husband sleeps in the bedroom, the wife sleeps in the kitchen and children outside, you don’t expect love or unity. We need to go back to our old love and Zambia will develop and we will move as a nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) has condemned Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishop (ZCCB) president Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu for misleading the nation that the country has become a dictatorship and ungovernable.

ZRP leader Wright Musoma said it was unfortunate that Bishop Mpundu had decided to issue statements that were untrue and lacked merit at the expense of providing guidance following the recent happenings in the country in which some public property had been set on fire by unknown people.

Mr Musoma said Bishop Mpundu was out of line for accusing the Government of being dictators and suggesting that political leaders were instilling fear among the masses through the Police.

“It is unacceptable that Bishop Mpundu has decided to issue baseless statements alarming the nation. The arrest of opposition United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema was

done by the Police and not by President Edgar Lungu,” Mr Musoma said.

He said the Bishop’s comments were misguided as there was no dictatorship in the country because President Lungu was duly-elected by the majority of the people and had not gone against the law.

Mr Musoma said it was evident that Bishop Mpundu was always siding with the opposition UPND and had failed to offer guidance and remained mute on important issues affecting the country.

He also said Bishop Mpundu should stop commenting on the matter involving Mr Hichilema as the matter was in court.

Bishop Mpundu on Sunday released a statement where he condemned the Police for arresting Mr Hichilema and saying the country had become a dictatorship.