By CHILA NAMAIKO -

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has announced that the ruling party will hold its general conference in 2020.

Mr Mwila said in Mafinga District yesterday that the conference would be preceded by the party elections slated for July 1, 2018.

He directed that between now and July 1 next year, there should be casual filling up of vacancies wherever they existed following laid-down procedures.

Mr Mwila also directed ministers to be paying courtesy calls on district party structures when within the vicinity as that was important in closing the disconnect between the Government and party structures.

“We want to ensure that the party understands what Government ministers are doing and vice versa. Ministers can only succeed if they do not lag behind or go ahead of the party.

“This is where the synchronisation becomes critical. This move will also enable party

structures to be up to date with information as they carry out mobilisation exercises,” Mr Mwila said.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by PF director for media Sunday Chanda.

On agriculture, Mr Mwila said under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, and inspired by the 2016-2021 party’s manifesto, the PF administration was focused on agricultural diversification to spur economic growth.

He said the future of Zambia depended on agriculture to feed the nation, hence the PF was renewing focus on agriculture and fisheries because developing agriculture and fisheries was key to poverty reduction.

Mr Mwila said agriculture was important because it was rural communities that came in to claim their space in the county’s economic equation.

Under the party’s manifesto, Mr Mwila said using agriculture would unlock rural communities as it played a key role in reducing poverty.

Mr Mwila, who was on a five-day tour of Muchinga Province, was accompanied by members of the Central Committee, namely, Nkandu Luo, Dorothy Kazunga and Suzan Kawandami.