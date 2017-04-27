By CHRSITINE MWAABA

Diamond Platnumz will headline tomorrow’s Mosi Day of Thunder in Livingstone.

The Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist and dancer Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is among the highest paid artists in the region.

He is known for his hit song Number One, which featured Nigerian artiste, Davido.

Diamond has also won numerous awards at Channel O and the HiPipo Music Awards.

He performed at the Big Brother Africa 7 eviction show in 2012.

The youthful artiste will be joined live on stage by a galaxy of chart-topping local artistes like Danny Kaya, Urban Hype, James Sakala, Jay Rox, Chef 187, Slap Dee, Marimba Band from Avani, DJ Psycho Tash and Bittersweet poets.

“All is set for tomorrow’s event – it’s going to be thunderous. It is official: Diamond Platnumz is coming for this year’s Mosi Day of Thunder, joining with our very special local artists,” said Zambian Breweries Marketing Head Nomonde Donsa.

In addition, the music, arts and culture extravaganza will see the unveiling of a new Mosi song which is a collaboration by local artists from different genres.

Zambian Breweries will also be unveiling exciting news about the iconic Mosi lager brand as part of the festival.

The Mosi Day of Thunder will also celebrate Zambia’s cultural heritage in partnership with the Tourism Department and the National Heritage Conservation Commission.

Over 7,500 party enthusiasts from across the country and beyond attended last year’s event.

This year’s promises to be even bigger and better.

Zambian Breweries has expanded the format this year to encompass the best of Zambian music, arts and culture, as well as arranging for ticket holders to the Mosi Day of Thunder to get free access to the Mosi-oa-Tunya Falls – The Smoke that Thunders’ (Victoria Falls) as the iconic falls at their peak in terms of the water volume.

Meanwhile, KELVIN MUDENDA reports that all is set for tomorrow’ s Mosi Day of Thunder which will take place at Livingstone Golf Club.

Traffic flow in Livingstone has already heightened with revellers ready to thunder the Zambian drum.

A snap survey conducted around Livingstone indicates that all guest houses, lodges and hotels in the tourist capital are fully booked ahead of the event while some have tripled their accommodation rates just for them to reap from the highly anticipated and publicised event.

At venue, over hundred people supervised by R&G events were seen making preparations and mounting pieces of equipment offloaded from trucks.

It is estimated that over 5,000 people from all corners of Zambia and beyond will be in attendance to witness the spectacular event.

Officers from the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) Livingstone office have revealed that a lot of foreign tourists have been making inquiries on how they can have access to tickets for the Day of Thunder.