By ESTHER NG’ANDU and JAMES KUNDA

AN enraged father has been arrested for allegedly smashing his three-months-old daughter against a tree during a suspected heated brawl with his wife in Nchelenge of Luapula Province.

The wife bolted during the fight leaving the daughter at the mercy of the enraged man, aged 44. The toddler died instantly.

Police have arrested the man identified as Chishimba Tanzania of Chief Munkombe’s area.

Nchelenge District Commissioner Derrick Mwelwa confirmed the incidence which happened yesterday.

He said the mother bolted the scene fearing being clobbered by her husband.

“We have a man who has murdered his own daughter by smashing her against a tree after they had a quarrel with the mother and in the process the mother ran away living the child who was later murdered by the father, and has since been arrested. There is rampant intake of intoxicating substances in our district of which Kachasu is being taken like no-man’s-business thereby causing a lot of conflicts in homes,” he said.

He condemned the behaviour by the accused father and urged residents to refrain from drinking irresponsibly and that it was one of the major causes of disputes in homes.

Meanwhile police have arrested a key suspect in the case of assault of a woman in Lusaka, who was accused of being a sex worker.

Police public relations officer Esther Katongo named the suspect as Mwayana Nyirongo, 30, of Makeni Villa in Lusaka.

Ms Katongo said the incident of assault was reported last weekend after the accused person suspected the victim of having an intimate relationship with her husband.

The video of the mob justice involving several women on the victim went viral.

Ms Katongo said the victim, also of Makeni Villa, aged 24, reported the matter to Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) in Lusaka on Monday in the company of her relatives and the institution later referred the matter to police.

Ms Katongo said a docket of assault occasioning actual bodily harm had been opened and the suspect was in police custody.

She said a medical report form was issued to the victim and investigations have continued so as to bring the other people involved to book.