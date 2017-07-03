By CHATULA KANGALI -

THE Zambia Public Procurement (ZPPA) has so far captured more than 10,000 suppliers on the Electronic Government Procurement (E-GP) system.

The E-GP was introduced in the country last year, with the aim of reducing costs, save time and promote transparency in public procurement.

ZPPA Director Human Resource ad Administration Idah Chella said 10,105 suppliers were of June 30 this year registered on the E-GP system.

Ms Chella said that registered suppliers were now able to make online payments for registration through Zanaco in all parts of the country.

“The E- GP system has proven to be a success; it has helped suppliers of goods and services to save time and reduce on cost, so far, 10,105 suppliers and contractors are using the system,” she said.

She was speaking at the media briefing at the on going Zambia Inter national Trade Fair (ZITF) under the theme ‘Innovation for Industrialisation.

Ms Chella said ZPPA was currently piloting the E-GP system in 11 public institutions and that the full implementation of the project would be done by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the review of the new public procurement Act has reached an advanced stage and will soon be finalised.

Ms Chella said that the reviewed Act would meet the current registration requirement, strengthen the existing regulation and enforcement as well as promote transparency in the sector.

She said the public procurement Act Number 12 of 2008 was old and not in line with current trends in the procurement sector.

She said the current laws in the public procurement act were derived from the law on the procurement of 1994 which has since been revised.