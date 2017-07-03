By Maya Ntanda -

ZISC General Insurance Limited has recorded a capital of K33 million to improve on its operations.

Managing Director Charles Nakhoze said K33.5million has been achieved in terms of capital beyond the given target of between one million and K10 million by October.

Mr Nakhoze said during a client cocktail at Urban Hotel in Ndola at the weekend, that ZISC General Insurance will invest in products and that over $1.2 million has been invested in procuring a software from Sri Lanka to fully intergrate software without interventions in giving client statements.

He explained that ZISC General Insurance was eagerly looking forward to restructuring as it would involve the injection capital into the company.

“The next phase of the restructuring is one that we are eagerly looking forward to as it will involve the injection of capital into the company. This will greatly enhance operational efficiency and hence our ability to effectively compete,” he said Mr Nakhoze said after the restructuring, ZISC general insurance will be transformed and would emerge as a dynamic, robust, customer centric and more responsive organisation.

He explained that earlier this year, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) embarked on a program to restructure the ZSIC group of companies in line with its mandate of bolstering the operations of State Owned Enterprises.

As part of this process, the shares of ZISC General Insurance which were held by ZISC holdings were transfered to the IDC following the decision to dissolve the holding company.

Mr Nakhoze said the measures were taken in a bid to streamline reporting lines and enhance the efficiency with which decisions are made.

He further said while the company undertakes internal reforms, clients will also be required to pay premiums as it was critical in the company’s ability to offer excellent services.

“While we undertake the internal reforms, we wish to draw your attention to another area that we will require your understanding and cooperation if we are to further enhance our service levels. This revolves around payment of premiums, full and prompt payment of premiums is critical and is key determinant of our ability to offer excellent customer service” he said.

He said it was a challenge to pay claims on time and in full if premiums were not paid on time and in full.

And assistant marketing director Kuta Ngoma expressed gratitude to the clients for the business support.