From SAMUEL LUKHANDA

At Moruleng Stadium, Rustenburg

Zambia 4-2 Tanzania -

WEDSON Nyirenda expressed delight as the Chipolopolo crushed past Tanzania’s Taifa Stars to reach the finals of the 2017 COSAFA Castle Cup and remain on course for a fifth title here in Rustenburg.

“I am delighted that this new team has reached the COSAFA finals because it is not easy as these are young players. For me, I was here with the Under-20 team that won the COSAFA early this year, so am very happy,” Nyirenda said.

The Chipolopolo showed true character by coming from behind to blitz through to the final, sending a clear message that they mean business this time around.

Nyirenda said he was happy as there has been progress with each passing game his side has played and was looking forward to the final on Sunday.

“Excellent performance by the young boys. They really did more than my expectations today. They were so comfortable even though in the first minutes we looked very unstable and by that it was a silly goal we conceded,” Nyirenda said.

And two gal hero Justin Shonga, who won the man-of-the-match award for two straight games, said the team lost a lot of possession which they need to work on going into the final.

A brace from man of the match Justin Shonga, who struck either side of the break, and a goal each from Brian Mwila and Jack Chirwa saw off the Taifa Stars challenge and made sure the Chipolopolo would be in the final on Sunday at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

After starting brightly, Zambia went behind from an Erasto Edward Nyoni free kick from the edge of the box after conceding two needless free kicks in quick succession in the 14th minute to put Tanzania in front.

Allan Chibwe was beaten at the near post as he spilled the powerful strike into his own net to the delight of the Tanzania fans at the Moruleng.

Zambia then pressed the guest nation with Shonga rattling the cross bar before he found his striking partner Mwila eight minutes later in the box for the equaliser which the team refused to celebrate.

Shonga gave the Chipolopolo the lead in added time as he lashed on a lofted ball over the Tanzanian defence that he fended off before slamming home to take the lead into the break.

After resumption, Mike Katiba’s cross was handled in the box by Tanzania defender Gadiel Michael Kamagi and the referee Victor Miguel deFreitas Gomes of South Africa pointed to the spot.

Chirwa stepped up and beat the Taifa Stars goalkeeper Aishi salum Manulu in the 56th minute for Zambia’s third as the four times champions looked firm in control as the noisy Tanzania supporters vented on their technical bench.

Shonga saved the best for last as he blasted a glorious free kick from the same spot where Tanzania scored from to put the tie beyond them and over as a contest for his second and Zambia’s fourth.

The Zambians took the foot off the pedal as the clock was winding down and Tanzania scored a consolation in the 84th minute from inside the box by Saimon Happygod msuva.

Tanzania coach alum Mayanga was gracious in defeat, saying they met a side that was better both tactically and physically.

Line up: Allan Chibwe, Adrian Chama, Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujomba, Webster Mulenga, Diamond Chikwekwe, Donashano Malama, Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba, Justin Shonga, Brian Mwila.

Subs: Solomon Sakala, Moses Nyondo, Boston Muchindu,Mwila Phiri, Lubinda Mundiya, Chitiya Mususu,Godfrey Ngwenya, Collins Sikombe, Kelvin Malunga