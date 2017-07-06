By NDINAWE SIMPELWE -

ZESCO United has boosted the squad with the signing of two Messeger Le Ngozi players who are expected to join the club during this mid-season transfer window which coincides with the FIFA window.

And Zesco coach Zlatko Krmpotic has confirmed that he needs Lusaka Dynamos striker Chris Mugalu at the club.

Speaking in an interview, Krmpotic confirmed that the deal for the two Burundians from Le Ngozi, goalkeeper Dieuolomene Ntibahezwa and midfielder Enock Sabumukama were done.

The club had earlier this year confirmed expressing interest in signing the two players during this mid-season transfer window.

Krmpotic said he was sure the two players were joining the team soon and would add value to the club as Zesco continue to push for both continental and local glory.

Ntibahezwa and Sabumukama impressed Zesco during the two teams’ meeting in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup first round stage.

On Mugalu, Krmpotic said he was not sure how far the negotiations had gone but that the club was making effort to lure him to Ndola.

“We will bring this goalkeeper and midfielder from Burundi. This is sure but I don’t know what is happening with this striker from Lusaka Dynamos. I don’t know about this but we are trying to make this transfer. We need this player,” Krmpotic said.

The arrival of Mugalu at Zesco may pave way for Idris Mbombo to leave the club whose future at the club has been put in doubt due to indiscipline issues.