By NDINAWE SIMPELWE

BUILDCON coach Jadrane Hicham says his side needs more Zambian players in the team in order to increase competition in his squad and compete favourably in the MTN-FAZ league.

In an interview, Hicham said he had a good team with quality players but all of them lacked the Zambian league experience which had made his debut season tough.

He said the Zambian league was tough especially for new teams like Buildcon which comprised players from different nationalities.

“That’s one challenge for me. It’s me and these players, it is very difficult for me because they have played in different countries. I told you when I came to Zambia, it is not easy. When you have players, for example Zambians your performance becomes easy,” Hicham said.

Buildcon won promotion to the Super Division this year and recruited a large number of foreign players who have struggled to make a mark on the league.

The team with its big names are 12th on the league table with 19 points from 15 games.

Hicham however, said his side was the best performing among the sides that won promotion this year and even better than others that had the experience of the Super Division.

“Football is not easy in Zambia especially for a new team that come in FAZ (Super Division). But compare this team with City of Lusaka, Real Nakonde and Konkola Blades, we have not performed badly,” he said.

He added that he was looking to add new players to the squad during the midseason transfer window as he was lacking a quality striker.

Hicham said Buildcon had played well through the season so far but has been let down by poor finishing in front of goal and that he would look for one striker, a midfielder and a right back to complete his side.