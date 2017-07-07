By ADRIAN MWANZA -
COACH Numba Mumamba has urged his players not to allow Wydad Casablanca perfect home record to intimidate them but aim for a result that would qualify them to the quarter-finals of the 2017 CAF Champions League.
Mumamba is confident that records are meant to be broken and that Wydad’s unbeaten home record in the CAF competition was no exception.
“Why should we be intimidated by the fact that Wydad have won all their home matches in the Champions League this year? Records are made to be broken,” said a confident Mumamba whois chasing his first continental title.
Unbeaten Zanaco head into the 80, 000-capacity Stade Mohamed V in a 20:00hours kick-off aiming for a win to secure qualification though a draw would be good enough for the Zambian champions to finish Group D as winners.
Zanaco lead the group with 11 points followed by their hosts on nine points while Al Ahly are third on eight points and play winless and bottom placed Coton Sport in the other group game that kicks off at 21:00 hours Zambian time.
Defeat for Zanaco and a win for Al Ahly would spell doom for the Zambian side who would drop to third and miss out on a place in the last eight.
