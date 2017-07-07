By FRANCINA PHIRI
AN EIGHTY-SIX -year-old man of Chilambe Kasonda village in Mansa has been hacked to death by his teenage grandson for unknown reasons.
Luapula Province commissioner of police Hudson Namachila identified the deceased as Denny Chipalanta of chief Kalasa Lukangaba’s chiefdom in Mansa District.
He said that the deceased was hacked to death using an axe by his grandson, named Yotamu Saka who was now at large and being hunted by police.
“The suspect used an axe to murder his grandfather and left him with multiple head injuries,” the commissioner said.
Mr Namachila said Saka was aged between 17 and 19 years.
Mr Namachila advised the family to settle scores peacefully and avoid using violence.