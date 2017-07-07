By MILDRED KATONGO -

THE Government has commended Christ the King Ministries International Church for supporting the vulnerable in society and uplifting their living standards.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said the Government appreciated the contributions being made by non-governmental bodies to help reduce poverty in communities.

Mr Lusambo said that efforts by the church to feed the less-privileged and put orphans in school were in line with the Government’s vision of providing quality education to the youth and uplifting the living standards of the poor in society.

The minister said in a speech read for him by Ndola District Commissioner George Chisulo that the church was helping and feeding more than 600 vulnerable people, who included the aged, handicapped and widows.

Mr Lusambo said during the 53rd birthday celebrations for Prophet Charles Mumba that the church should also play the role of uniting the country by providing solutions to many challenges being faced.

“The Government appreciates the efforts you are doing as a church in partnering with us in an effort to reduce poverty in the communities .This is in line with our vision of providing quality education to the youth and feeding the less privileged,” he said.

Christ the King Ministries International board chairperson Cyprian Pombolokani said the vision of the church was to bring hope to the hopeless in society and that his church was committed to a dynamic worship experience in God.

Mr Pombolokani said the church initiated projects such as building houses for the vulnerable and supporting them.

He also condemned the perpetrators of violence in the country and said that the church was a unifier and a peacemaker.

Mr Pombolokani said in a speech read for him by Pastor Fredrick Musonda that Zambia was an icon of peace and that the church would continue to support initiatives aimed at maintaining peace.

Christ The King Ministries International general overseer Charles Mumba called on the church to fight the demonic powers of violence and live in peace with one another.

Prophet Mumba thanked the people for coming and being part of his celebrations.