By SYLVIA MWEETWA AND JANE MWANSA -

PRESIDENT EDGAR Lungu has advised civic authorities to find alternative trading spaces before removing street vendors.

The President said yesterday he was greatly saddened by the death of a female street vendor who was involved in a scuffle with Kitwe City Council police after being accused of trading in an unauthorised area of the central business district last month.

“I want to state that I was not happy to learn about the death of a female vendor here in Kitwe. We are in Government to protect lives and not to kill. Actually, I cried,” he said addressing the traders, civic leaders and other ranking party and Government officials that accompanied him.

In a separate interview, Provincial police chief Charity Katanga said investigations into the case had almost been concluded to decide how to proceed over the matter.

The President was in Kitwe to hand over to traders at the sprawling Chisokone Market, a recently constructed shelter to replace one that collapsed due to heavy rain last year. He made a contribution of K250,000 towards the project.

“I would like to appeal to you, Mayor of Kitwe and your team, to be merciful and engage with the people, ” he said, explaining that the livelihoods of many Zambians depended on trading in markets. That drew cheers from traders.

The president said it would be unfair to remove street vendors without providing them with alternative trading space, explaining that street vending was not a phenomenon that was unique to Zambia.

He said that as long as the governments were struggling to create employment for locals, especially the youth, vendors would continue to exist because it was a means of survival all over the world.

He said through the ministries of Local Government and Finance, Government was currently looking for resources to provide decent trading shelters for marketeers and vendors, keenly aware that many Zambians were raising and educating their children from selling in markets.

He called for calm and appealed to traders to work together with the council and market associations to bring sanity to their operations.

The President said there were laws regarding the formation of boards to supervise the operations of markets and bus stations but if people were not happy with some of the regulations, Government would consider amending them.

Mr Lungu took the opportunity to advise traders who had benefited from the Presidential Empowerment Fund (PEF) to pay back their loans on time so that others could be given similar help.

He said market associations in charge of the programme were reluctant to disburse further loans as many of those who got the money had not paid back. (Continued on Page 2)