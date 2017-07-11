By REBECCA MUSHOTA -

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s decision to invoke Article 31 which had provided police with more powers following a series of suspected sabotage acts has boosted confidence in Zambia’s economy, State House has said.

President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said this could be seen from the gaining of the Kwacha last week Friday after President Lungu announced the invocation of

Article 31 on Wednesday and meeting heads of commercial banks on Thursday.

“The invocation actually assures business that they will be operating in a country governed by the rule of law,” he said.

Mr Chanda said the economic sector endorsed his action because the President’s move showed that the country had sound authority that could act in the face of destruction to safeguard their investments.

He said the bankers have not tolerated the acts of destruction by burning of markets and Zesco power lines and assured Mr Lungu that the banking sector was running smoothly.

Mr Chanda said the banking sector had every confidence in the Government because there were no exchange controls, no seizure of private property and there was judicial oversight.

He said this when he appeared on Hot FM breakfast show yesterday morning.

Mr Chanda said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not raised any matter concerning the country’s governance or the rule of law.

He said the Government was, however, aware of some communicators that had started running negative media messages about Zambia in the international media.

The media statements have been alluding to the country’s IMF programme to help cushion the economy.

Mr Chanda said while the IMF programme was essential to the country’s economy, especially to boosting confidence, the nation could do without it if it did not work out.

He said the President’s primary role was to protect people’s lives and property and then afterwards, economic programmes.

Mr Chanda reiterated that there was a ploy by some losers of last year’s election to sponsor sabotage as a way to create tension and portray a picture that the country was unstable.

He said it was the same motive being created by the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa who were set up by a disgruntled Zambian.

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda said the report by the Parliamentary committee on Works on State House showed that there was immediate need to construct a new State House.