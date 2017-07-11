By SYLVIA MWEETWA and KASONDE KASONDE -

A-FORTY FIVE-YEAR-OLD man of Mwinilunga has allegedly beaten his wife to death using an axe handle on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man.

North Western police Commissioner Auxensio Daka said Nyamusana Kawalwa of Sakapoti school area bludgeoned his wife, Rose Katilungu, 38, to death.

Mr Daka said the deceased sustained cuts on her stomach, legs, chest and a swollen hand.

“I would like to confirm that we are holding a man who is alleged to have brutally murdered his wife on suspicion that she was with another man. A stick and axe handle was used in the act,” he said.

Mr Daka said investigations revealed that the body was buried by relatives and exhumed for the purposes of conducting a postmortem.

He said the suspect was in police custody, but had not been charged yet until a report was released.

Mr Daka had since advised couples to find ways of resolving their misunderstandings.

Meanwhile a 45-year-old woman of Mungwi District in Northern Province is believed to have committed suicide following a dispute with her teenage son over a K10.

It was alleged that Bernadette Mulenga lost a K10 and when she asked the son whether he had taken it, he refused and that caused her to consume a poisonous liquid.

Northern Province police chief Richard Mweene said police on Saturday received a report from Kennedy Mulenga, 50, the husband of the woman, stating that his wife had committed suicide.

Mr Mweene said Mulenga narrated to the police that earlier in the day, his wife had argued with their son over a missing K10.

“Police in Mungwi are investigating a sudden and unnatural death after they received a report of suicide from a Mr Mulenga who reported that his wife had terminated her life on Saturday around 19 hours,” Mr Mweene said.

He said the body was at the Kasama General Hospital mortuary.