By MUNAMBEZA MUWANEI -

SOUTHERN Province Minister Edify Hamukale has described President Edgar Lungu’s scheduled visit to Dundumwezi scheduled for today as a sign of his love to the people of the area.

Dr Hamukale said despite getting the least votes in Dundumwezi Constituency during the 2016 General elections, the Government has embarked on various developmental projects.

“This is a rare act by a Republican President. Other politicians would have concentrated in developing areas where they got more votes, but this is not the case with President Lungu. This shows he loves the area,” he said.

The Government has embarked on the construction of the Kalomo/ Dundumwezi and Namwala/ Itezhi Tezhi roads expected to cost K220 million.

“Southern Province has been blessed. This is the biggest project here.

The road will open up to a number of agricultural and tourism activities,” he said.

Dr Hamukale said the Government was also in the process of putting up communication towers to help improve mobile communication.