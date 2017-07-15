By NDINAWE SIMPELWE -

THE chase for Barclays Cup positions will become the main agenda today as the MTN/FAZ Super League enters week 17 while league leaders Napsa Stars will aim to make a strong case as title contenders with a home tie against struggling Kabwe Warriors.

In Kitwe, Power Dynamos have the chance to move up the table with a win against Lumwana Radiants while Nkana have a long trip to Southern Province to face unpredictable Green Eagles with Mufulira Wanderers hosting host fellow struggling side Nchanga Rangers and Buildcon hoping to sneak into the top 10 if they beat embattled City of Lusaka at home.

Napsa vWarriors

LEAGUE leaders Napsa Stars look set to extend their 10-game unbeaten run when they host struggling Kabwe Warriors at Nkoloma Stadium today.

The Tenant Chilumba tutored side have not lost a match since drawing against Green Buffaloes on May 21 and will look to pile more misery on Warriors whose season look doomed so far.

Napsa will be happy to welcome back from the national team, striker Collins Sikombe who was at the Cosafa Castle Cup tournament as the team eyes a fifth straight victory.

Kabwe Warriors coach Elijah Chikwanda has warned his players that it is only them that can change fortunes at the club and they should not look elsewhere for help.

Chikwanda said everyone at the club has to put in 100 per cent starting with today’s game knowing a win against the league leaders will instill confidence in the team.

“The players should know that we are competing and not merely participating. We need to start winning games and a win against Napsa will help us a lot because Napsa is in good form at the moment,”Chikwanda said.

Warriors are on 16th position with 14 points while Napsa have 31 points.

Eagles vs Nkana

DESPITE Nkana’s pedigree in the league, the team has not beaten Green Eagles away in Choma for six years and that is what coach Beston Chambeshi will aim to change when the Kitwe giants visit the Southern Province side today.

Chambeshi started his reign at Nkana with back-to-back 2-1 defeats including one at home to bitter rivals Power Dynamos but the coach has since that result engineered three consecutive wins.

But facing Eagles at home will prove to be a tough task knowing the hosts have an edge over Nkana when playing at home.

Nkana needs to win today to move to second on the table and will look to Ronald Kampamba and Dan Silavwe for goals in the absence of suspended Walter Bwalya.

Power vs Lumwana

POWER Dynamos are yet to stump their authority on the league as expected and this should worry tactician Dan Kabwe who was tasked tow in the league this season.

A home fixture against Lumwana today will need to be used to make statement that the team means business and is capable of challenging the title.

While Power will be welcoming back Lawrence Chungu from the national team, they will be without Fwayo Tembo who has been reportedly gone AWOL (not for the first time in his career) as well as Martin Phiri whoj oined Chipolopolo is South Africa.

On the other hand,Zeddy Saileti will be determined to beat Power whom he had a strong rivalry while playing for and coaching Nkana.

But it will be Lumwana’s league position that will be in Saileti’s mind, as he targets to break into the top four.

Lumwana have 24 points from 14 matches while Power sit on seventh position with 23 points from 14 matches.

Blades vs Nakambala

THIS fixture brings together two sides that are struggling and are set to be relegation battlers.

Despite changes at the coaching department, both sides are yet to show signs of recovery and it will be no surprise if they share the spoils today.

Both teams are guilty of poor records of the season and they will need a big boost in the second round to survive relegation.

Blades have not won a match in 10 games as they sit on 17th position with 14 points while their opponents, Nakambala who are on 14th position with 16 points have won one match in their last 14 fixtures.

Wanderers v Rangers

MUFULIRA Wanderers revival continues today as they will aim to take advantage of another struggling side Nchanga Rangers.

Wanderers looked like they were repeating what they did last year as they spent most of the season in the relegation zone but escaped the drop.

However, their revival has started earlier this year and if they get some consistency they may fight for a mid-table position.

The two sides are separated by two points with Nchanga, on 15 points,sitting on 15th position while Wanderers are third from the bottom.

Buildcon vs City of Lusaka

BUILDCON and City won promotion to the Super League at the end of the 2017 and their season seem to be heading in opposite directions.

Buildcon looks to be doing just enough to have a chance to remain in the elite league next season but the same cannot be said about City whoare second from the bottom with 10 points only.

City has been more active off the pitch with too much happening at the club executive while the team has continued to struggle for points.

They have two matches whole season and only bottom placed Real Nakonde and Kabwe Warriors have won less.

But for Buildcon, they seem to be having an average season as much was expected from them after huge investment.