By NDINAWE SIMPELWE -

POWER Dynamos midfielder Fwayo Tembo has gone on Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL) from the club and is suspected to be headed for trials at unnamed club in Sweden.

Club Secretary Ricky Mamfunda confirmed in an interview that Tembo had been missing from training the whole week and no one knew his where abouts.

Mamfunda said Tembo disappeared without informing anyone and has since been declared AWOL adding that the club was unhappy and disappointed with his behaviour describing him as ungrateful.

“We don’t know where he is. Some three weeks ago he was pressurising that there is a team that wants him in Sweden. There is an agent in Lusaka who is pushing for him. So I don’t know whether he has gone or if they are still formalising,” Mamfunda said.

He said that the official position of the club is that the player had not gotten permission and wherever he was, he left without the club’s blessings.

“One thing that we have always made clear is that if a player wants to make a move, all we want is him to follow the right procedure,you can not just walk out of a contract like that. Fwayo has got a contract with the club and if he wants to make a move, there is procedure,” he said.

Power signed Tembo at a time the player was struggling to find a team following his unsuccessful stint at Astra in Romania where he was off loaded as surplus before he was loaned to Israeli side but the contract was terminated just after three weeks.

His return to Arthur Davis earned him a call up to the national team and looked to have finally settled before his latest “disappearing acts”.

Mamfunda said Power had produced Zambian legends and would not allow any player to hold the club at ransom.

“Another thing that we have always made clear is that there’s no player who is bigger than Power Dynamos. This club has seen some of the great names of Alex Chola, Wisdom Chansa, so nobody today can think they can hold the club to ransom,”Mamfunda said.