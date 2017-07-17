By MAIMBOLWA MULIKELELA -

STANBIC Bank Zambia has extended its banking hours in shopping mall in Lusaka and the Copperbelt as it continues its drive to offer customers the nation’s longest banking hours.

The bank already offers extended opening hours at its Manda Hill branch, head office private banking suite at Addis Ababa drive and Arcade’s branch which are open from 07:00-22:00 hours from Monday to Saturday and 10:00 -18:00 hours on Sundays.

Stanbic Bank public relations manager Chanda Katongo said with effect from August 8, 2017, the public would be able to conduct banking business from 08:15 to 18 hours on weekdays and 08:30 hours to 14:00 hours on Saturdays at branches located at malls.

Ms Katongo said the branches would be closed on Saturdays and public holidays.

These branches comprise Kafubu Mall Service Centre, Mukuba Mall Service Centre, Jacaranda Mall Service Centre, Kabulonga Mall Service Centre, Woodlands Mall Service Centre, Cosmopolitan Mall Service Centre, East Park Mall Service Centre and the Kafue Mall Service Centre.

“In addition to our personal banking clients, business is increasingly competitive and it is not unusual to find that our clients have to go the extra mile to deliver on their promises, which often times include running beyond the traditional eight to five.

“And as their bankers, we are adding value to their business by easing the time constraints by supporting them with extended banking hours,” Ms Katongo said.

She also noted that it was not just the business institutions that required after-hours banking but individuals as well, with a particular mention to the bank’s professional clientele.

“Stanbic understands our customers and their need for banking at the times that are convenient to them. Customer service is our top priority as we strive to make banking with Stanbic simple and easy to deal with,” Ms Katongo said.

“As a leading financial institution, Stanbic endeavours to support our clients by delivering exceptional client experiences through knowledge-based banking solutions as well as providing excellent customer-centric innovative banking solutions,” she added.

With close to 60 years of operation in Zambia and a representation in 20 countries through The Standard Bank Group, clientele stand to benefit from the Bank’s advisory and wealth management capabilities.