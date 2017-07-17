By MAIMBOLWA MULIKELELA -

MABIZA Resources Limited, former Albidon Mine has completed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the upgrade of Munali Nickel Mine project which is currently under care and maintenance.

Operations at Munali Nickel Mine paralysed in 2011 due to several challenges including unsustainable low nickel metal prices on the world market.

The new investors, the British Consolidated Nickel Mines (CNM) Plc took over the operations of Munali Nickel project in December 1, 2014 after concluding a long term deal with Jinchuan Group.

Mabiza Resources Limited general manager Matthew Banda said the mining company had completed the EIA and was expected to commence operations before the end of this year.

“We haven’t made so much movement but we did complete our Environmental Impact Assessment for the upgrade project and we have submitted a draft to Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZAMA). We are waiting for their comment,” Mr Banda said.

He said they were also waiting for clearance from the Ministry of Mines on the way forward with regard to the mine.

“There is also some clearance from the Minister’s office on the project going forward. From our end we have done everything that is there to be done and once we get a clearance we should be able to move forward.

“Our estimate is that if we can get some conclusion before September this year we should start operating . We have done what we need to do on our side so now we are just waiting for Government and ZEMA approvals,” Mr Banda said.