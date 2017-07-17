By KENNEDY MUPESENI -

KITWE emerging medium -sized enterprise Dynamic World Limited is in the process of clinching a partnership deal with United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Jabal Al Noor Building Material and Trading LLC to start suppling its products in Zambia.

Dynamic World executive director Evaristo Phiri said he recently met the conglomerate’s representatives during this year’s Trade Fair in Ndola who expressed willingness to partner with the company.

“We met representatives of the Dubai-based steel manufacturing company who are looking for local partners and talks have reached an advanced stage, they are also looking at setting up a steel plant on the Copperbelt,” Mr Phiri said.

He said this in an interview in Kitwe at the weekend.

Mr Phiri said the country would continue attracting the much needed investments because of the favourable policies.

He, however, urged economic stakeholders in the country to avoid negative sentiments about the country if the country was to attract more investments.

In an interview during the trade fair,Jabal general manager Balraj Singh said Zambia’s growing construction industry is every attractive.

This is the reason his company decided to showcase the company’s product innovation.

“Our company was incorporated in 2010, we have grown our manufacturing capacity of steel products to 2000 tonnes per day,” Mr Singh said.

He said the products being produced meet high quality standards as the company was certified by American standard bodies among others.

Mr Sign said the company would be happy to set up a distribution base in the country.

“We are looking for partners in Zambia to start distributing products because we see a lot of potential for our products looking at the growing construction industry and the business regulatory environment,” he said.