By RABECCA CHIPANTA -

THE Starkey Hearing Foundation has commended First Lady Esther Lungu for demonstrating leadership, which has seen the establishment of the first-ever hearing training institute in the country.

The Foundation has also hailed Ms Lungu for her passion in serving people in Zambia, especially those in the remote areas.

Starkey Hearing Foundation president and board chairperson Richard Brown said Ms Lungu’s passion to help people with hearing impairment had made Zambia a model in Africa through the provision of training of audiologists from different parts of the continent.

Mr Brown saidd that Zambia, with a population of close to 15 million and more than 900,000 people with hearing impairments with only one audiologist, would now spearhead training of specialists in the field.

According to a statement issued by Press Secretary at the Zambian Mission in Washington Cosmas Chileshe yesterday, Mr Brown said this at the weekend during the award ceremony at which of Ms Lungu received the prestigious 2017 humanitarian award at the 17th Annual So the World May Hear Award.

Mr Chileshe said Ms Lungu was treated to red carpet Press interviews from local media of Starkey and other media like Fox News during the award gala.

He said Ms Lungu was also given a standing ovation by a crowd of more than 1,600 delegates that attended the event.

The First Lady dedicated the 2017 Starkey Hearing Foundation award to people who had selflessly served to ensure that people with hearing impairments experienced the gift of hearing.

She commended Starkey Hearing Foundation – Zambia executive director Alfred Mwamba for ensuring that training of audiologists in the country was achieved.

Ms Lungu, who concluded her programme in the US, described her award honouring as a humbling moment.

