THE Government has commenced the process of repatriating Zambians stranded in foreign countries for various reasons, Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has said.

Mr Kalaba advised Zambians to visit Zambian embassies in the countries where they were for formalities that would facilitate their return home.

The minister said in an interview yesterday that in Mali, for instance, there were more than 200 Zambians stranded due to either loss of documentation or compromised marital statuses in the case of most women.

“We have engaged our embassies across the globe to ensure that our people in need of returning home are helped to do so,” said Mr Kalaba, who, however, added that those comfortable with their statuses abroad would not be forced to return home.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalaba has reiterated that the country’s international profile has made a remarkable leap owing to the leadership provided by President Edgar Lungu.

He said the international travels of the Head of State, which had been reciprocated by his counterparts, had raked in several benefits for the country.

Mr Kalaba said this when he featured on a ZNBC television programme dubbed ‘Government Forum’ in Lusaka on Monday.

He announced that Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma was next month expected in the country for a State visit at the invitation of President Lungu.

Mr Koroma will join a list of notable foreign heads of State and Government to visit Zambia this year, among them, Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

