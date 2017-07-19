By NDINAWE SIMPELWE

and SANDRA MWILA -

SWAZILAND’S chances of progressing to the final round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier were thrown in disarray after information emerged that the players were ‘starving’ in camp.

According Swaziland Times newspaper, the players who spoke on condition of anonymity said the controlled diet in camp was not well received.

The paper reports that the players complained of being served pasta during their meals.

Swaziland has a near-impossible task of reversing a 4-0 score line home defeat suffered in the first leg to have a chance of progressing to the final stage of the CHAN qualifiers.

The paper reported that the macaroni that the players were served could not keep them going because they were not used to light meals.

The paper said the situation got worse to an extent of one player asking a journalist to buy him bread to sneak into camp to complement on the ‘light’ meals.

The players believe they could not have lost to Zambia if everything was well in camp.

Meanwhile, another local newspaper, The Observer, reported that six players snubbed the team before the home defeat to Zambia.

The Observer reported that five players who were called refused to show up while one of them showed-up three days before the match, a situation that angered Dutch coach Pieter De Jongh.

The six players that have snubbed the team include goalkeeper Sidumo Vilakati, Thabiso Gumbi, Sabelo Gamedze, Xolani Sibandze, Simanga Shongwe and Banele Sikhondz.

According to the newspaper the players were not happy with the decisions of the technical bench during the COSAFA Cup.

“Most of the players were unhappy with some incidents that are said to have happened at COSAFA as well as in their preparations for the AFCON qualifiers clash against Niger,” the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, inform Chipolopolo striker Brain Mwila says he wants to cement a place in the team and feature in the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

Mwila said in an interview at Heroes Stadium after a training session ahead of return fixture against Swaziland that his dream has always been to represent his country.

The Green Buffaloes striker has been very instrumental at the national team scoring a goal in an international friendly against South Africa, two in the COSAFA championship and one against Swaziland in the four-goal rout.

“I would want to cement a position in the Chipolopolo and play in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers. It’s been my dream to one day help

Zambia qualify to the World Cup,” Mwila said.

He added that they will approach the Swaziland game with caution and will not relax despite having a 4-0 advantage.

“It will be a tough game and we shall put in our best. Swaziland is not an easy team, even the game we played away was tough,” Mwila said.

And Coach Wedson Nyirenda said he was psyching the team against underrating Swaziland.

“The biggest problem we shall fight is complacency because being four goals up poses a danger and risk a mediocre performance,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda said he will be hard on the team and will not allow them to be comfortable and relax.

He said that Solomon Sakala has been released due to club commitments and has been replaced by Moses Nyondo.

Nyirenda added that he will prepare adequately to face either South Africa or Botswana in the next round of the competition.

“We have to be ready for both Botswana or South Africa, it looks like we are likely to face South Africa but Botswana can turn the tables,” Nyirenda said.

Save