By NDINAWE SIMPELWE -

MTN-FAZ Super Division side Power Dynamos say there have not received any bid for their exciting midfielder Fwayo Tembo who went on Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL) last week.

But Tembo has raised speculation that he is on his way out of the club after bidding farewell on his facebook page.

Power Secretary Ricky Mamfunda confirmed yesterday that Tembo was still at largeand that no club had come in to bid for the player.

Word went round yesterday that Tembo had finally left Power Dynamos which was fuelled by the player’s facebook posting where he bade farewell to the team and the coach.

On his facebook page, Tembo made it clear he was leaving the club and hoped coach Dan Kabwe understood his motives.

“It was nice playing for Power Dynamos the most loveable team by the people. But you know it’s life. Everyone (works for) his/her family for daily bread and thank you, for you all my coach DK (Dan Kabwe) and understand. Hope we will meet again in life, I don’t forget the fans u were marvellous (to) me thanks a lot,” Tembo posted on his facebook page.

But Mamfunda said the club would not deal with the matter until after they playReal Nakonde in the MTN-FAZ premier league Week-18 fixture this weekend.

He said Tembo was still contract to Power Dynamos.

“Nothing has materialised yet. The player is still away and some people came to talk to us but we are currently preparing for the game against Real Nakonde. That is where our concentration is for now. Maybe after the Real Nakonde game, we will handle the matter,” Mamfunda said.

After Tembo left the club without been cleared and was rumoured to be heading for trials in Sweden, Power expressed disappointment at the behaviour of the player and said they would not let him go cheaply.

But Mamfunda said so far no club had approached Power to expressinterest while the player has continued to be AWOL.

“If anything comes up, we will issue a statement,” he said.

Save

Save