BY STEPHANIE KUNDA -
THE Government has signed a US$ 40 million on-lending and grant agreement with the Luapula Water and Sewerage Company for water and sanitation programmess in Kawambwa, Mansa, Mwense and Samfya.
Ministry of Finance head of public relations Chileshe Kandeta said in a statement that the agreement was signed by Finance Minister Felix Mutati on behalf of the Government, and Luapula Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) managing director Kenneth Chense on behalf of Luapula Province.
Mr Kandeta said the agreement was signed during the official opening of the Luapula Expo and Investment Conference in Mansa yesterday.
“Of the amount signed, $33.5 Million has been on-lent from the Government to the Luapula Water and Sewarage Company while a further $ 6.7 million has been given as a grant,” he said.
Mr Kandeta said the signing of the on-lending and grant agreements signified the fulfilment of the promise made by the Government to tackle water and sanitation challenges in Luapula Province, specifically Mansa, Mwense, Samfya and Kawambwa.
He said the principal loan was obtained by the Government from the African Development Bank under the Integrated Small Towns Water and Sanitation Program.