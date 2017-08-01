By KENNEDY

MUPESENI -

THE Zambia Forest and Forestry Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) has called for more private sector participation in the forestry industry to reduce the staggering 600,000 cubic metre (m3) wood deficit in the country.

Plantation director Cosmas Nshingo said the forestry company was currently managing about 50,000 hectares of forest plantations in four estates, two on the Copperbelt and one each in Muchinga and Luapula provinces.

Mr Nshingo said the demand for wood was around 750,000 m3 which needed more private investments to cushion the deficit as the company was only able to provide 150,000 m3 allowed for annual reaping.

“The penetration in the forest sector is very low, there is need for more private sector participation, the deficit is huge,” Dr Nshingo said.

He said this during a tour of the Kawambwa plantation by delegates who attended the just ended Luapula Expo and Investment Conference as part of many tours to economic potentials in the province.

Mr Nshingo said forestry was a capital intensive investment undertaking but was a viable business once established.

Four years ago ZAFFICO embarked on establishing plantations outside its traditional Copperbelt region due to scarcity of land and the need to spread its presence in other potential regions.

The company has since planted pines and eucalyptus on the 1080 hectares of land with a view of increase the coverage to about 26,000 hectares with the Muchinga project coming up.

Delegates were taken through to the plantation and nursery which has been sowed on the four hectare piece of land to support estate expansion.

Mr Nshingo invited potential investors to explore opportunities in forestry adding that the climatic conditions in most parts of the country supported forestry farming.