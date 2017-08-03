By SYLVESTER MWALE

Chief Liteta of the Lenje people of Central province has been overthrown in a palace coup for alleged gross misconduct, including threatening to gun down his own subjects and indiscriminate disposal of traditional land.

The traditional leader, whose name is Charles Mulando, has also been accused of disrespecting the tribal elders in breach of traditional norms and customs of the Lenje people.

Senior members of the establishment who installed Mr Mulando in 2002, resolved in June this year to revoke the appointment and to replace him with Melody Chitambala in the acting capacity.

In a notice dated June 10, 2017 addressed to Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Permanent Secretary Michael Pwete and copied to, among others, Central Province permanent secretary, the district commissioners of Chibombo and Chisamba district and Senior Chief Mukini Ng’ombe, the establishment states:

“We confirm that the Royal Family Establishment has made a decision to remove Mr Charles Mulando from his position as Chief Liteta and have, in his place,appointed Melody Chitambala as interim caretaker chief.

“We, therefore, request you to formalise the appointment of the said Ms Melody Chitambala to the position of Chief Liteta.

“Accordingly, we request you to advise Mr Charles Mulando to forthwith cease and desist from purporting to perform any functions related to the office of chief and in any manner representing himself as such.”

The establishment also asked the Government to ensure that Mr Mulando was precluded from claiming or receiving and enjoying any benefits and rights, including emoluments and chiefs’ allowances.

The notice was signed by the chief’s two maternal uncles, David Chiyaba and George Kabwenga as well as Mr Mulando’s elder brother, George Kaswende and a Jesinala Kabwenga, who is a traditional mother in the Lenje custom.

The embattled chief pushed back yesterday threatening to sue some of his relatives whom he accused of instigating the coup, insisting that he has done nothing wrong to warrant impeachment.

“This is being spearheaded by my own cousin and I will obtain an injunction because I am not incapacitated to be removed and I am still alive so they cannot just wake up today and remove me.

“But I can tell you that this is being driven by hatred and I am not sure why they hate me like this. Maybe they are just jealous because I am working with the Government to bring development and my people are happy,” Mr Mulando said.

He also dispelled allegations by the royal establishment that he was a violent man, saying the police were free to investigate and arrest him if that was the case.

Mr Mulando said he had the right to give land to anyone whom he thought could bring development to the chiefdom and that he could not be punished for that.

Apart from allegations of violence, Mr Mulando is also accused of giving pieces of traditional land to his friends who were converting it into State land.

“His gross misconduct and scandalous behaviour has given rise to concerns about his mental stability and we would request for support from Government so that Mr Charles Mulando can get medical assistance even after the revocation of his appointment,” read the letter in part.

Chief Liteta gained national spotlight last year after he was arrested, together with his two retainers, for gender-based Violence after being accused of assaulting his wife for delaying to serve him food. The case was, however, discontinued by his wife after the couple reconciled.

Meanwhile, Chief Kaindu of the Kaonde-speaking people who was reportedly ‘abducted’ on Tuesday was yesterday back at his palace, reports JAJAH COULIBALY.

The traditional leader and his son Prince Kakoma confirmed that the chief returned to his palace on Wednesday morning.

Chief Kaindu also confirmed that he had held a meeting with Kaindu National Resources Trust (KNRT) officials about the development of game management in the area, but declined to give further details of the meeting.

Headmen Chipuluka and Mulowa also confirmed the development to the Times but insisted that the meeting was ill-intended as it was aimed at disadvantaging the community.

The headmen said their chief had neglected his subjects and the community in preference of lavish things.

“There is no chief who does things without consulting his subjects of the community, but when he is in trouble, he wants us to come in and help,” said headman Chipuluka.

Headman Mulowa called on the Kaindu Royal Establishment to be sincere and tell the nation what the chief had done and how the community had benefited apart from exchanging brown envelops with some investors.